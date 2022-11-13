Mumbai Port Authority observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

As per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission, Mumbai Port Authority has observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 from 31.10.2022 to 06.11.2022. The theme for this year was "Corruption free India -for a developed Nation"

As a part of Vigilance Awareness Week-2022, the Gateway of India was lit up with tri-colour and various messages related to Vigilance were displayed on the wall of Gateway of India on 04.11.2022 and 05.11.2022 for promoting Vigilance awareness among the citizens.

On 04.11.2022, Integrity Pledge was administered to approximately 250 persons present at the venue. A street play was enacted for creating awareness among the citizens.

Suresh N. Patel, Chief Vigilance Commissioner alongwith Praveen K. Srivastava, Vigilance Commissioner, Arvind Kumar, Vigilance Commissioner, P. Daniel, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission, Rajiv Jalota, Chairman, Mumbai Port Authority, Smt. Arti Srivastava, Addl. Secretary, CVC, Rakesh Shrivastava, Chief Vigilance Officer, Mumbai Port Authority and other Officers were also present.

A human chain was formed to show unity and solidarity in fight against corruption. This event was attended by Chief Vigilance Officers of different organizations.