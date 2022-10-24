Mumbai: Yet another barricade at King's Circle bridge rammed by a truck | FPJ

Yet again, yet another truck rammed into one of the height barricades erected near the King’s Circle railway bridge in the early hours of Monday.

The vehicle, as per the Sion Police, was coming from Rajasthan. The driver was from Uttar Pradesh, and during the questioning, by the police, he said he wasn’t aware of the height restrictions below the said bridge.

The incident happened between 12:05 to 12:10 am, confirmed the police. One of the on-duty traffic officials from the Matunga Traffic Division said, “One of our officers was in a nearby spot when the matter was alerted to us. When we reached there, the vehicle and the driver were still at the spot, he didn’t run away. The entire portion of the height barricade had fallen down since the truck was at a high speed when it hit the barricade.”

Since it was on the northbound side of the bridge, it fell under the jurisdiction of the Sion Police. “We heard a huge noise and ran outside to see. The barricade fell down. Since it was during midnight there was no traffic and no pedestrians around the spot. We took the driver to the police station and an FIR was lodged,” said a police official from Sion police station.

The traffic authorities then called a bulldozer to clear the barricade in order to remove the traffic blockage and subsequently informed the Central Railway authorities.

As per a senior official in Central Railway, they have initiated the process of erecting new height barricades on both sides of the King’s Circle bridge. “The work is in progress as of now, it will be completed soon,” said the official.

FPJ had previously reported that in the southbound of the King's Circle the central railways had last week erected a new height barricade after a similar incident occurred. The traffic authorities had suggested to the railways to erect the barricade at the entrance of the flyover, both south and north, to avoid such incidents in the future.

A case has been registered against the driver by the Sion police for rash driving and driving dangerously under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.