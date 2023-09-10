Mumbai: Yellow Gate Police Discovers Live Cartridges & Magazines Of CISF Jawan; Accused Arrested In 24 Hours

Representational Image | Pixabay

The Yellow Gate police have discovered the live cartridges and magazines of a rifle and arrested the accused within 24 hours. On Saturday night, the magazine and live cartridges belonging to a CISF jawan on patrol at Orange Gate went missing. The accused identified as Gauresh Wagal (27), Shreyas Churi (25), and Ahishek Mangaonkar (24).

On September 9, at 1.55 p.m., a grey-silver colored car came from Dimolo road to Mumbai Port Trust's Orange Gate. A CISF jawan attempted to stop an unidentified vehicle, which did not respond positively. In the ensuing confusion, his magazine filled with bullets fell inside the vehicle. Although the car did not stop at the gate and swiftly entered, a case immediately filed under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life), 447 (trespass), and 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) of the IPC Act.

Police seized 20 live cartridges

The Yellow Gate police launched the investigation operation promptly and examined CCTV footage, revealing that the car was a Swift Desire with the registration number MH01-CD-1766. The police seized 20 live cartridges of an INSAS rifle and a rifle magazine.

A senior officer stated, "The accused did not have any criminal intentions, they did not respond to the CISF jawan or stop the car for security checking. They might have the wrong route." Police Inspector Sushant Sawant executed the search operation.

