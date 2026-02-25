Mumbai: X User Complains About Obscene Posters Found In Ladies’ First-Class Coach; Calls Move 'Calculated', 'Perverted'

X User Complains About Obscene Posters Found In Ladies’ First-Class Coach; Calls Move 'Calculated', 'Perverted' | Representative Image

Mumbai: A commuter has flagged the presence of posters allegedly promoting a pornographic Instagram handle inside a ladies’ first-class compartment of a Western Railway local train, prompting a response from railway authorities.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user Kajal K Iyer claimed that several posters containing obscene language were pasted inside the women’s first-class coach of the 9.28 am Borivali–Churchgate local on Wednesday morning. She specified that the posters were seen in coach number 6006 A of the train departing from Platform No. 2 at Borivali station.

The 9:28 am local from Borivali to Churchgate, which left from PF 2, has posters all across its first class women's compartment advertising a pornographic Instagram handle with obscene language. The coach number that I can see written inside is 6006 A. Kindly look into this… — Kajal K Iyer (@Kajal_Iyer) February 25, 2026

Tagging Western Railway and Railway Seva in her post, Iyer urged authorities to take immediate action. She stated that she refrained from sharing photographs of the posters on social media due to the explicit and objectionable language used in them.

Responding to the complaint, Western Railway acknowledged the issue on X and tagged the Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai Division), seeking prompt action. “Kindly look into this issue at the earliest,” the Western railway’s official handle said in its reply.

Kindly look into this issue at the earliest. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 25, 2026

According to reports, the objectionable posters were removed.

However, Iyer expressed concern over the nature and placement of the material. In her post, she alleged that the posters appeared to have been deliberately placed inside the ladies’ compartment, calling it a “calculated and perverted move.” She also questioned how such content could be pasted in a first-class coach without being noticed earlier.

The incident has once again raised questions about surveillance and routine checks in suburban train compartments, particularly those reserved for women. Daily commuters have often pointed to the need for stricter monitoring to prevent vandalism, unauthorised advertisements, and inappropriate content in public transport spaces.



