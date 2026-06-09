Mumbai: X-Ray Machine Breakdown At Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital Forces Patients To Cooper Hospital

Diagnostic Services Disrupted At Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital As Faulty X-Ray Equipment Leaves Patients Dependent On Cooper Hospital | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 8: After repeated complaints about non-functional CT scans, dialysis, and frequent breakdowns of sonography services, the basic X-ray facility at Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital has also stopped functioning, forcing patients to be referred to Cooper Hospital for routine imaging investigations.

X-ray machine breakdown

According to hospital sources, the Digital Radiography (DR) X-ray machine in the Radiology Department has been non-functional due to a technical fault.

An internal communication stated that despite restarting the machine, the problem persisted and X-ray services would remain unavailable until the concerned engineer visits and inspects the equipment.

Sources said the concerned engineer was contacted regarding the issue, but calls allegedly went unanswered. As a result, patients requiring even simple X-rays are being shifted to Cooper Hospital.

In one such case, a 23-year-old man, who suffered an injury to his left thumb after it got caught in a grinder machine, had to be referred elsewhere for an X-ray investigation because the facility was unavailable at the hospital.

Impact on patient care

Hospital insiders claimed that the repeated breakdown of essential diagnostic services is severely affecting patient care at the trauma centre, which caters to a large population in the western suburbs.

Separately, another serious allegation surfaced regarding the treatment of a pneumonia patient. Sources alleged that on Sunday, when both senior medicine doctors were reportedly on leave, a 43-year-old patient, who had been admitted with pneumonia, was allegedly forced to take discharge against medical advice (DAMA) on the grounds that a chest physician was unavailable.

Staff members pointed out that pneumonia treatment can also be managed by MD Medicine doctors and questioned why the patient’s admission was cancelled despite the seriousness of the condition.

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Concerns over hospital infrastructure

The incidents have once again raised concerns over infrastructure failures, shortage of specialist availability and patient management at Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital.

Despite repeated attempts, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Balaram Baswat, did not respond to calls or messages seeking his comment.

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