Mumbai: Wrong side driving to attract case of rash driving, says city's new CP Sanjay Pandey

On March 6, when Sanjay Pandey, the new police commissioner of Mumbai, held a Facebook Live for the citizens of Mumbai, he said that taking into consideration the problem of wrong side driving, the CP said that the violators will not be asked to pay fines, but will be directly booked for rash driving. "The violators will be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving. The violator not only poses a threat to themself but also to the pedestrians and other motorists," said Pandey in the address.

The top cop said that if a motorist is found driving on the wrong side, the violator will not only be booked and arrested but they will also be produced before the court and their vehicle will be impounded. Asking the citizens to be law-abiding, Pandey asked everyone to not flout rules and be a model citizen.

The new police commissioner of Mumbai made his WhatsApp number public recently. Pandey spoke about the safety and security of senior citizens living in the city alone. The police commissioner also spoke about the rising cases of cybercrime in the city. Pandey spoke about the issue of towing away vehicles.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:01 PM IST