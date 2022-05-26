Mumbai: WR to observe mega block between Palghar-Boisar stations from 27 May; check details here

Photo: File Image

Over 40 trains, including a dozen of local trains, will be affected due to a major traffic and power block undertaken between Palghar - Boisar stations from 27 May 2022 to 29 May 2022 by Western Railway for carrying out the work of shifting/modification of existing overhead line and work of replacement of steel girder with PSC slab of Bridge No. 164 between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations on 28th May.

During the block period, dozens of WR trains will be regulated, short terminated/ partially cancelled. However, for the benefit of passengers, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be provided with an additional halt for benefit of passengers.

"The block will be taken from 08.45 am to 10.45 am on UP & DOWN Mainline between Palghar-Boisar stations on 27th May 2022 to 29th May 2022 and from 09.10 am to 12.10 noon on DOWN Mainline and from 09.10 am to 11.10 an on UP Main Line between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations on 28th May 2022," said a WR official.

Due to block on May 27th Porbandar- Kochuveli Express, Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagri, Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Superfast Express, Gandhidham - Bandra Terminus Superfast Express Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express, Bhagat Ki Kothi - Dadar Express and Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Double Decker will be regulated at various stations.

Similarly on 28th May, Mumbai Central – Porbardar Saurashtra Express, Bandra Terminus – Vapi MEMU, Virar – Surat Express, Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Express, Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagri Express, Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Express, Kanpur Anwarganj - Bandra Terminus Superfast Express, Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express, Ajmer - Dadar Express, Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Express, Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Double Decker, Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Tejas Express regulated at various stations.

In addition to that, on 29th May, Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Express, Bhagat Ki Kothi- Bandra Terminus Express, Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagri Express, Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch express, Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express, Bikaner - Dadar Express, Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Tejas Express, Gwalior - Daund Superfast Express will be regulated also regulated at Various station.

