 Mumbai: WR rides on Salman film for ticket transfer campaign
WR tweeted that if you have booked tickets for a certain date but can’t travel then it’s possible to switch them with your family members.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Image credit: @WesternRly

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ has inspired the Western Railway (WR) to create a new tagline ‘Kisi Ka Ticket, Kisi Ka Safar’, to make people aware about the rules of transfer of tickets.

On Tuesday, WR tweeted a poster of its awareness drive that tickets can only be transferred to immediate family members like children, parents, spouse and siblings, and not to friends or unknown people.

WR tweeted that if you have booked tickets for a certain date but can’t travel then it’s possible to switch them with your family members. The rule is applicable until 24 hours before departure of the scheduled train. The passengers, though, must present a printout of the ticket and the required documentation – ID proof (Aadhaar or voter card), blood relation proof and ticket of each passenger – at the closest reservation counter.

Passengers must note that only a confirmed ticket and not RAC or waiting list ticket can be transferred.

