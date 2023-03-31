Mumbai: WR launches Access Controlled Parking at Bandra Terminus with ‘pick up and drop points’

To make entry and exit convenient at one of Mumbai’s busiest stations, Bandra Terminus, Western Railway has introduced Access Controlled Parking facility at the station. This will provide great convenience to Passengers coming to the station in private vehicles.

Twenty one pairs of long distance trains on average daily originating/terminating at Bandra Terminus. Average daily footfall of the station is around 20,000.

"Designated ‘Pick Up’ and ‘Drop Points’ have been created for passengers near the station building. To ensure ease of movement and to make the station premises congestion free, dedicated lanes for Auto, Taxi and Private Vehicles have been provided" said an official of WR.

'Ample parking space, CCTVs installed'

"Besides, ample parking space for all types of vehicles has been created and to ensure the safety of passengers round-the-clock CCTV surveillance system has been also installed in the parking area," he said.

Asked about the charges, WRs officials said, "To improve the passenger convenience and reduce the congestion near station, Access Control Parking contract is implemented at Bandra Terminus.In this, there is 'Zero Charge' for Pick and Drop vehicle if it clears the premise within 05 minutes period. Five minute given is sufficient time in which passengers can be dropped/picked-up conveniently and premise can be cleared easily without attracting any charges. Vehicles those wish to stay for longer than 05 minute period can avail parking facility at railway approved rates. Charges shall be collected only at the exit point of access controlled area"

" Western Railway is committed to providing better passenger facilities at its stations to make their journey a pleasant one. With this modern facility at Bandra Terminus station, passengers can make their travel convenient and safe" said WRs officials adding that the Parking facility has a modernized approach for controlled Entry and Exit with the installation of Mechanised Boom Barrier System.