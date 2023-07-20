Mumbai: WR Extends Trip Of Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Special Train To Meet Travel Demand

Representative photo

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trip of Train No. 05054/05053 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Special train on Special fare on existing composition, timings, stoppages, etc.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train number 05054 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10.45 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 06.25 am on Monday. Similarly, Train No. 05053 will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 09.30 am and arrive Bandra Terminus at 4 pm the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Agra fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshah Nagar, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad stations in both directions. This train comprises of General Second Class coaches. The booking of the extended trip of Train No. 05054 will open from July 21, 2023 at PRS counters & on the IRCTC website. The above trains will run as special trains on special fares. For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in .

Read Also Mumbai News: WR Sees Record Turnout For Blood Donation Camp At Jagjivan Ram Hospital

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)