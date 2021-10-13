Mumbai: WR, CR to start special drive to curb 'door blocking' menace on local stations

The railway officials have decided to launch a special drive to curb the door blocking menace and caution people travelling on the footboard of local trains.

On Tuesday, FPJ carried a report regarding the footboard travel and door blocking issues.

“Taking notice of the report, we decided to launch a special drive,” said an officer of CR, adding that under this drive, we will first focus on the counselling of the commuters after appropriate action is taken.

Travelling on the roof, step or footboard of a train is an offence under section 156 of Railways Act, 1989. If any person caught travelling on the footboard shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with a fine which may extend to five hundred rupees, or with both.

In the central railway suburban section, Dombivali passengers face the same problem of the door blocking menace. The same can be seen on the western railway suburban section at Andheri station.

“Travelling on the footboard is an offence. If anyone found guilty will be punished accordingly,” said a senior officer of WR.

“However, an awareness campaign against door blocking is on. Besides that, we will again launch a special drive to curb the menace,” he said.

“Railway is very much concerned about the convenience of bonafide passengers. Officers/staff have been suitably instructed to remain present at platforms and assist passengers in boarding/deboarding. The team advised us to be alert and extend help to needy passengers. More than 3824 bullies booked in 2019 and 914 bullies booked in 2020,” added a WR official.

