Mumbai: WR Begins Fencing 150-Metre Stretch Near Bandra East Tracks To Curb Garbage Dumping & Trespassing From Nearby Slums | File Pic

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle persistent dumping of garbage and prevent trespassing along railway tracks, Western Railway (WR) has initiated the installation of metal fencing along a problematic stretch near Bandra East station. The move aims to curb illegal access from adjoining slum settlements and protect railway infrastructure that has been repeatedly damaged due to waste accumulation and human activity along the tracks.

Western Railway has begun fencing off the stretch of 150 metres along the railway tracks on east side of Bandra station to tackle garbage dumping and enhance safety.



The project aims to restore the area and protect vital rail infrastructure. Also, it is a major step forward in… pic.twitter.com/VcFxrfzqHX — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 11, 2026

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the work began on February 28 after authorities identified the sections where the metal barricades would be erected on the Harbour Line near Bandra East. The railway administration has planned a three-metre-high metal fence along a 150-metre stretch to restrict access to the tracks and prevent the dumping of waste.

Railway engineers accelerated the work in recent days after completing the initial survey and marking process. Officials said pits are currently being dug for the installation of foundation poles. Out of the planned 50 pits, digging work for 48 has already been completed, while foundations have been laid in 33 pits so far. Authorities confirmed that fencing work covering approximately 37 metres of the stretch has already been completed.

The slum settlements located along the eastern side of the tracks near Bandra station have existed for several decades and have gradually expanded toward the Harbour Line and Bandra Terminus. Railway officials have long struggled to address issues arising from the proximity of these settlements, including the dumping of garbage along the tracks and frequent trespassing.

Officials told HT that waste dumped along the tracks often settles beneath the concrete sleepers, weakening railway infrastructure and creating serious maintenance challenges. In the past year alone, railway authorities reportedly removed nearly 600 cubic metres of garbage and debris from the track area.

Additionally, Western Railway recently replaced several concrete sleepers damaged due to prolonged exposure to waste and moisture. The repair work reportedly cost between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore, undertaken to ensure the longevity and safety of railway assets.

Officials said that once completed, the barricade will help prevent both garbage dumping and unauthorised entry onto the tracks, improving safety and protecting critical railway infrastructure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/