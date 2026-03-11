Mumbai: Powai Hills Burning For 2 Days; Netizens Share Videos Of Fire Alleging Inaction By Authorities |

Mumbai: A fire that broke out in Mumbai's Powai Hills area has reportedly been burning for the past two days, with residents sharing videos of the blaze on social media and alleging a lack of response from civic authorities.

Several locals took to X to post visuals of the wildfire spreading across the hills, raising concerns about the potential risk to nearby residential areas. According to residents, flames were visible from parts of Powai and the surrounding localities.

Netizens Tag BMC, Fire Dept, Demand Action

Many users tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Fire Brigade while sharing the videos, requesting immediate action to contain the fire. However, several netizens claimed that their posts had not received any response from the authorities.

@mybmc there is fire going in jungle which is spreading accross , please check at earliest - the jungle is located beside supreme business park - South Avenue powai- Mumbai, since I have called emergency helpline. pic.twitter.com/ZSmyw6lCiH — Markov brakes (@buddu_com) March 9, 2026

One user posted on March 9, “@mybmc fire at hill behind Hiranandani Powai,” drawing attention to the blaze near the residential area. Another user wrote, “@mybmc there is fire going in jungle which is spreading across, please check at earliest,” while sharing footage of the burning vegetation.

Fire on the hill, behind Supreme Business Park, Near Hiranandani Gardens, Powai pic.twitter.com/aC6q8WQLrm — Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) (@ChandivaliCCWA) March 9, 2026

A separate post on March 10 questioned why the fire had continued for nearly 48 hours. The user asked whether the blaze was linked to a sanctioned land-clearing activity, adding that the location was the hill behind Supreme Business Park. The visuals shared online show flames and smoke rising from the hillside vegetation, suggesting that the fire has spread across a major portion of the area.

@mybmc answer this pls - why is this fire on last 48 hours? Is it a sanctioned land clearing? Why? Location is the hill behind supreme business park Powai. Please have the gumption to answer. https://t.co/ZhLGuKvmFJ pic.twitter.com/R2uSffm24x — RN (@nononsensing) March 10, 2026

No Confirmation If Fire Under Control

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from authorities regarding the cause of the fire or whether firefighting operations have been carried out. It also remains unclear if the blaze has been completely doused. Residents have continued to urge civic authorities to intervene and prevent further spread of the fire in the ecologically sensitive hill region.

