Mumbai: WR authorities decide to acquire 444 sq mts of land in Vile Parle and Borivali for construction of the 6th line on Mumbai Central-Borivali stretch

After the much dragged 5-6 rail lines on Thane-Diva received accolades despite a delay; it has given sudden impetus to another long running slow paced multi-crore rail line in Mumbai. This time it is construction of the 6th line on Mumbai Central-Borivali stretch which is pending for more than a decade now. On February 26, the Western Railway authorities decided to acquire 444 sq.meters of land in Vile Parle and Borivali after demolishing more than 10-12 structures.

On Saturday, the Western Railway authorities displayed notification for acquisition of land for 6th railway line between Mumbai Central to Borivali. Senior officials from WR said that they need 19.5 sq.meters of approximate area of land at Vile Parle and another 424.5 sq.meters on Goregaon-Borivali stretch where buildings and other structures exist that will be demolished. There are 9 different portions falling in Goregaon-Borivali stretch and only one at Vile Parle.

“There are three structures at Vile Parle and 14 structures on Goregaon-Borivali stretch which are on these portions of land which needs to be demolished and land to be acquired,” said a WR official on condition of anonymity.

This Rs 930 crore is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2) that was proposed way back in 2008-09 or so. The rehabilitation and resettlement of land holders shall be done through Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The WR authorities have already begun demolishing railway staff quarters at Vile Parle which will be then be cleared and utilized for laying the 6th line.

The 5-6 lines on Mumbai Central-Borivali stretch are meant to segregate the long distance trains from suburban trains. The 5th line is partially laid between Santacruz-Borivali and Mumbai Central-Mahim stretches and works on remaining portion is underway. The authorities have already demolished the old platforms on the Harbour line at Mahim station as well for shifting of tracks in the later stages. Further, plans are underway for yard remodelling and creating stabling lines.

The 5th and 6th rail lines between Mumbai Central and Borivali stations have been stuck for a long time. The authorities had linked the 5th line from Mahim to Santacruz at a cost of Rs 10 crore. However, locals opposed it, as it was to pass through a burial ground. Later, the alignment was re-planned via Bandra Terminus. The project cost in 2008 when it was conceptualized was around Rs 430 that has shot up to Rs 930 crore. The biggest reason for delay in constructing the lines is encroachment next to tracks and the difficulty in acquiring the land.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:06 AM IST