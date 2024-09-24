 Mumbai: WR Announces Major Block For 6th Line Construction Between Goregaon And Kandivali, Disrupting 50 Trains On September 24-25; Check Details
In preparation for the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, another major block will take place on the Western Railway network. The block is set for 6.30 hours, from 11 PM to 5:30 AM, during the night of September 24-25, 2024.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: In preparation for the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, another major block will take place on the Western Railway network. The block is set for 6.30 hours, from 11 PM to 5:30 AM, during the night of September 24-25, 2024.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, all UP Fast line trains will operate on the UP Slow line between Borivali and Andheri from 11:30 PM to 3:30 AM.

Additionally, UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains will continue to run on the UP and DOWN Fast lines between Andheri and Borivali from 11 PM to 5:30 AM.

"This block will impact suburban services, with nearly 50 trains expected to be cancelled or short-terminated during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay informed about the changes" said an official of WR.

