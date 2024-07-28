Mumbai: WR Advances Safety With Kavach System Installation On Virar-Surat Section | Representational Image

Western Railways have successfully completed the installation of the Kavach system on the Virar-Surat section of the Mumbai Central division. Ongoing work continues on the Kavach system installation for the Mumbai Central and Virar sections, with completion expected by the next financial year.

This technology aims to enhance railway safety by preventing accidents through automatic train protection. In the first phase of this project, Western Railways is installing the Kavach system across 789 km of its routes including Virar - Surat - Vadodara and Ahmedabad - Ratlam section."As of now, the Kavach system has been successfully installed over 405 km of the planned 789 km route including Virar- Surat section of Mumbai Central division .

Additionally, 60 locomotives have been equipped with Kavach technology, with installation on 30 more engines currently underway" said an official of WR."Apart from that successful loco trials, including a test between Sanjan and Bilimora on July 23, 2024, demonstrate positive results. Notably, the Vadodara-Ahmedabad section has also seen successful trials over 96 km, with final testing and commissioning in progress" further added official.

According to sources Western Railway aims to complete the Kavach installation in the Virar-Surat- Vadodara and Ahmedabad-Ratlam-Nagda sections by the end of the next year.Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, confirmed the ongoing progress, noting that 405 km of the 789 km route has been successfully completed, with 90 locomotives upgraded. Surveys for future installations, including the 54 km stretch between Mumbai Central and Virar, are also underway.

What is Kavach

Kavach, developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), is an anti-collision technology designed to achieve "zero accidents" on railway lines. This system enhances train safety by automatically detecting and responding to potential collisions.

How Kavach Works

Kavach detects the proximity between trains moving head-on on the same track. In the event of an emergency, it automatically applies the brakes to prevent collisions and alerts the train operator to take control. The system also facilitates automatic whistling at level crossings in poor visibility conditions and ensures frequent updates to railway authorities about train movements. Communication between locomotives is direct, which helps in collision avoidance.

Cost of Installing Kavach

Approx cost of implementing Kavach is substantial. Equipping a locomotive with Kavach technology costs approximately Rs 70 lakh per unit. Trackside and station equipment installation costs around Rs 50 lakh per kilometer.