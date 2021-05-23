Mumbai: WR achieves 100% punctuality on May 22

Western Railway’s Rajdhani Special, parcel special trains as well as the Mumbai suburban special services recorded 100 percent punctuality on May 22 despite the challenges faced during the second wave of the Covid-19.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO, WR said they have operated parcel special trains across the country during this period with 100 percent punctuality with an aim of providing uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, lifesaving medicines and medical equipment etc. during the pandemic.

Additionally, to strengthen its fight against COVID -19, Western Railway is also running Oxygen Express trains on a mission mode by providing through corridors to ensure quick and timely availability of oxygen thereby providing relief to COVID patients.

“Alongwith cent percent punctuality of the suburban and parcel trains, the punctuality of Mail Express trains was around 97 percent. On May 1 and 4 we achieved 100 percent punctuality in operating all its Mail/Express, Rajdhani Special as well as suburban Special trains. So far in the month of May, the cumulative punctuality of Mail/ Express trains on Western Railway has been 97.45 percent,” he said.