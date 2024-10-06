Mumbai: WR Achieves 100% Disbursement Of ₹143 Crore Productivity Linked Bonus To 85,000 Employees In 24 Hours

Western Railway Heritage Building | Vijay Gohil

Western Railway is proud to announce that it has successfully accomplished 100% disbursement of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) amounting to Rs. 143 crore to all eligible employees i.e. about 85,000 non-gazetted employees within 24 hours of the announcement by the Railway Board.

According to a Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) has been disbursed to all i.e approx 85,000 non-gazetted employees working across Western Railway.

This outstanding achievement is a testimony to the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of the officers and staff of the six Divisions, all Workshops, Units and Headquarters who worked in complete coordination with the Accounts Department to ensure seamless disbursal. This achievement underlines Western Railway’s commitment to its employees and its resolve to give priority to their welfare.