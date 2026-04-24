Mumbai: Worli Road Narrowing Proposal Sparks Sena–Sena Clash As BMC Panel Clears Plan

Heated clash erupts over Worli road narrowing proposal in BMC meeting | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 23: A proposal to widen Mohan Damodar Patil Road in Worli was tabled at Thursday’s BMC Works Committee (City) meeting. Shiv Sena (UBT) opposed it, alleging that the road width was being reduced for other works.

However, committee chairperson Yamini Jadhav cleared the proposal, triggering a heated uproar and sharp exchanges between members of both Shiv Sena factions. Following the clash, Shiv Sena (UBT) raised objections with Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

Proposal to reduce road width sparks opposition

A proposal for narrowing the road between Mohan Damodar Patil Road and Narayan Hardikar Marg in Worli was tabled before the BMC Works Committee (City).

The plan sought to reduce the existing 18.33-metre-wide road to 13.40 metres, despite the presence of the BMC’s dispensary on one side and the Sindhi Colony settlement on the other.

Opponents warned that the narrowing would effectively turn the road into a narrow lane, ignoring long-term needs such as population growth and traffic expansion, and argued that widening—not reducing—the road was essential.

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Objections raised, proposal approved

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Padmaja Chemburkar raised strong objections to the proposal. However, the proposal was approved by the Works Committee (City).

Subsequently, Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena corporators met Bhide to register their objections. Pednekar strongly opposed the move, alleging it amounted to “sale of public roads” and warning of agitation if necessary.

She also demanded that the proposal be scrapped instead of being treated as an urgent item in the BMC’s general body meeting.

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