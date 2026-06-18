Mumbai: Worli Residents Demand Stricter Traffic Enforcement Amid Rising Violations & Road Safety Concerns | Representative Image

Mumbai: Representatives of the Worli Resident Association (WRA) and Worli Area Local Management (ALM), representing more than 450 residents, recently met Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Choudhary and traffic expert Deepali Dhate to highlight growing concerns over traffic violations, reckless driving and road safety issues in the locality.

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The delegation, led by WRA Chairman Viren Shah, submitted a detailed representation outlining chronic traffic problems. Residents said Choudhary immediately directed his team to examine specific grievances raised during the meeting.

Key concerns included rampant wrong-side driving by two-wheeler riders beneath the Annie Besant Road flyover, where motorists often avoid the Samudra Mahal U-turn. Residents also flagged chaotic traffic conditions at the China Bistro junction and underbridge area, with motorcycles frequently travelling in opposite directions simultaneously.

The association raised concerns over signal violations and careless driving by BEST buses at the Samudra Mahal and Eden Hall junctions. Shared taxis on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg and the Worli Naka-Lower Parel route were also cited for indiscriminate stops, reckless driving and signal jumping.

Residents highlighted double parking, illegal truck and food-truck parking, inadequate signage and poor enforcement at key junctions. The WRA urged deployment of additional personnel, stricter enforcement, removal of encroachments and appointment of a nodal officer for Worli.