Mumbai: BMC Removes 43 Structures, Widens Bandu Gore Road Near Goregaon West Railway Station To Ease Traffic | file pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) P South ward on Wednesday removed 43 structures obstructing the widening of Bandu Gore Road outside Goregaon West railway station.

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The road, one of the busiest stretches connecting Goregaon West railway station to Swami Vivekanand Road (SV Road), has been widened from around 30 feet to 44 feet following the demolition and rehabilitation of the non-residential structures.

The civic body said the widening is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve pedestrian movement in the heavily crowded station precinct.