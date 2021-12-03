Mumbai: Worli cylinder blast case causes havoc in BMC; BJP delegation demands Rs 25 lakh compensation for relatives of deceased child

The recent cylinder blast case has already wreaked havoc in the BMC due to a viral video showing the negligence of a civic-run hospital towards the injured, resulting in the death of an infant. Meanwhile, Sureka Lokhande, a corporator from Byculla has written a letter to the Senior Police inspector of the Agripada police station seeking the arrest of the Nair hospital staffers found guilty for negligence that allegedly led to the death of an infant.

“The doctors who are responsible for the death of the 4 months old infant should be arrested for murder. This is the demand from the BJP members of Mumbai,” she wrote.

A family of four including an infant were injured during the incident in Worli around 7 am on Tuesday morning. They were rushed to Nair hospital, where no treatment was given for over an hour and due to the negligence of the hospital administration and doctors, a 4-month-old infant - Mangesh Puri died.

According to a press release, all the members of the BJP Public Health Committee resigned in protest of the hospital's negligence. On Thursday, Mumbai BJP president Mangalprabhat Lodha, Yogesh Sagar, Amit Satam, Prabhakar Shinde, Vinod Mishra and a delegation of corporators met Nair Hospital Dean Ramesh Bharmal and got detailed information about the unfortunate incident. At this time, the senior doctors of the hospital, after watching the CCTV footage, admitted that there was unforgivable carelessness, negligence and delay in the Golden Hour of treatment.

The BJP delegation demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation to the relatives of the deceased child and demanded that the incident be investigated by a third-party committee of expert doctors from outside the Municipal Corporation. They also demanded in a written letter to file a case of culpable homicide at Agripada police station against the guilty doctors of the hospital.

The press release also stated that the BMC spends Rs 4500 crore every year on the health system. Even after that, due to the negligence and carelessness of the Nair hospital administration, it is a matter of great embarrassment that the doctors did not treat the infant in the first 45 minutes.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:58 PM IST