Mumbai: BMC to buy 24 brand new Scorpio cars ADC level civic officials

The BMC has decided to buy 24 brand new Scorpio cars worth Rs 2.83 crore, for its assistant divisional commissioner (ADC) level officers. The proposal will be tabled at the standing committee meeting today. Sources said the BS-VI cars will be bought from Mahindra Company at a concessional rate through the Government E-Market (GEM) portal.

Each of the 24 divisions of the BMC has an assistant divisional officer. In 2014, the BMC had bought 28 Scorpio cars for deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. These vehicles have been used more than their capacity.

The cost of each of the new cars is Rs 13.7 lakh, but Mahindra is ready to give 15.2 per cent concession, bringing down the price to Rs 10 lakh.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told The Free Press Journal that according to the Bombay High Court order, old vehicles cannot be used. The existing vehicles have been used more than their capacity and will have to be replaced, he said.

Kakani said, “Once the new cars come, our technical committee will conduct an audit of old vehicles and will send us a report. Thereafter, we will decide what to do with them. Most probably they will be scrapped.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:17 PM IST