Mumbai: Work Overload Likely To Delay NGO From Carrying Out Dog Census Survey

FPJ

The NGO appointed to conduct census of stray dogs in Mumbai, has informed the BMC, that it will take time to carry out the survey due to work overload. Also, the upcoming monsoon will make it difficult to count the free-roaming (stray) dogs. So the actual survey to determine the stray population will start post-monsoon, said a senior civic official.

The last survey conducted in 2014, had recorded 95,172 stray dogs in the city. The civic officials believe the number has increased three times since then. So, to carry out fresh survey the BMC has appointed a Humane Society International (HSI), an organization that promotes human-animal bond worldwide, to conduct a stray dog census in Mumbai.

Using GPS to count the number of strays

"We have appointed an internationally certified firm which uses global positioning systems to count stray dogs and have internationally recognized formulas on how to derive data,” said a civic official. As per earlier plans the census was to be conducted in April, which was delayed due to various reasons.

"The NGO carrying out the census is the only experienced organization which works for several other municipal corporations too. They have informed us that it will take time to start the dog census due to work load. However, it will also be difficult to count the strays in monsoon. So it will now start in October," said a senior civic official. The census would include age of the stray dogs, the status of sterilisation and diseases. It will cost the BMC ₹10-12 lakh.