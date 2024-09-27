 Mumbai: Women Doctors Raising Sexual Harassment Complaints At Nair Hospital Being Silenced, Supriya Sule's Big Charge
On September 15, the BMC informed that the professor was suspended after the sexual harassment complaints. MP Supriya Sule said on Friday that the women doctors of Mumbai's Nair Hospital who have raised complaints about sexual harassment are being silenced.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Nair Hospital | File Image

Mumbai: Member of Parliament and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said on Friday that the women doctors of Mumbai's civic-run Nair Hospital who have raised complaints about sexual harassment are being silenced. "Despite them requesting to be heard, government authorities are turning a blind eye to this entire issue. We demand urgent action now, it is gravely jeopardising women's safety," Sule said in her X post.

On Thursday, in a hearing, several more female students came forward to lodge complaints against a suspended assistant professor from BYL Nair Hospital, who was accused of sexual harassment. To date, around 10 complaints have been filed against the professor, reports say.

As per HT's report, the hearing was organised following a directive from the additional municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. It was conducted by the Savitribai Phule Women’s Resource Centre’s Internal Complaints Committee and Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee at the Workplace. 

What Is the Nair Hospital Case

A female student studying at Bai Yamunabai Laxman (B.Y.L.) Nair Hospital and Medical College, located in Mumbai Central, lodged an official complaint accusing the associate professor of inappropriate conduct and sexual harassment. The allegations were initially examined by the hospital’s internal Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee.

Earlier this month, Nair Hospital's Dean had said that he received the information about the sexual harassment case from the internal complaints committee on April 12 and by first week of June the professor was taken off from all academic activities.

On September 15, the BMC informed that the professor was suspended after the sexual harassment complaints. The case was escalated to the Municipal Headquarters’ Complaint Committee under the Savitribai Phule Women's Resource Center.

