Mumbai | Women activists unequivocally stressed that the need of the hour is to review our neo-liberal culture

Mumbai: Raising concern over the discomforting behaviour met to the Korean woman youtuber, activists have shed light on the behavioural and social issues which are the underlying triggers in such cases.

Activists said that parents need to make their kids sensitive towards consent and appropriate behaviour. “You see nowadays adolescents not just tease girls but people of all age groups. There has to be respect for people. Over the last 30 years, we have seen an increase in street crimes and a loss of community connect where groups of people would stand up (against a crime in public view),” said Dr Vibhuti Patel, a women activist and retired professor.

Narrating an incident, she recalled, “We had a group of people from southeast Asia who faced similar harassment due to their distinct facial features. Same is with those from Europe, West and north east.” People from South Asia like Sri Lanka pass off as Indian only till they don't speak. Once people know they are not Indian, even they face harassment. So at times even in a group, people aren't safe.

“We have a cannibalistic view of life where people only think what they want. A neo-liberal culture that is only about me and investing in me. An indifferent culture has set in,” she lamented.

Other activists said that community isolation was an important and big deterrent that should be practiced. “Today, they get away with teasing. Tomorrow it's something else. The police need to have a serious view of this. Only rape and murder aren't serious crimes,” said Yagna Parmar, Director, Vacha, resource center that looks to create safe spaces for girls in ghettos.

“You can't expect police to be everywhere. But policing has to change from CCTVs. These are reactionary measures to a crime. What about the precautionary and preventive ones? It's necessary that girls are taught self-defence,” said Pune ILS Law College Women's Study Centre ex-Director Dr Jaya Sagade.

Agreeing with Dr Sagade's view, Dr Patel said, “Earlier you could see street life. Now with all flyovers and everything, the city is being made for motorists. You need to have a vibrant street life where people take cognisance (of such incidents). There should be co-operative existence.”





