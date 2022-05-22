Mumbai: Woman's nude photos sent to kin by loan agents; case registered

An FIR has been registered against loan recovery agents of two loan apps for morphing a 28-year-old woman’s photo and circulating it to her friends and family.

As per reports from TOI, the victim received threatening messages from 13 cellphone numbers, which were used to circulate the pictures to her friends and family.

The woman was sanctioned loans of Rs 2,200 from each of the apps. She was to repay them in seven days however she started getting calls within four days, the report said.

The woman lodged an FIR at Vikhroli police station, following the episode.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:01 PM IST