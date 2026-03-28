Mumbai Woman's Eye Left Injured After Stone Hurled At Moving Local Train At Dadar Station; Investigation Underway - VIDEO

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Mumbai: In a disturbing incident that has once again raised concerns over commuter safety, a woman was seriously injured after a stone was hurled at a moving local train at Dadar railway station on Friday evening.

According to information by Lokshevay, the incident occurred around 7:15 pm on March 27, when a Badlapur-bound local train, which had departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), was entering Dadar station. According to preliminary information, an unidentified individual standing near the tracks allegedly hurled a stone with force at the ladies’ compartment of the train.

The projectile struck a female passenger seated inside, hitting her near the right eye and forehead. Due to the intensity of the impact, the woman suffered severe injuries and began bleeding heavily, triggering panic among fellow commuters in the compartment.

As the train came to a halt at the platform, railway authorities, along with station staff, responded swiftly. The injured woman was immediately attended to at the station’s medical facility, where she was provided first aid before being shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment, reported Lokshevay.

Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the station premises and adjoining track areas is being scanned to identify and apprehend the accused. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns over the safety of passengers, particularly women, on Mumbai’s suburban railway network, often referred to as the city’s lifeline. Despite increased surveillance and security measures, such acts of vandalism and endangerment continue to pose a serious threat to daily commuters.

Stone Pelting At Bandra

This news comes in nearly two months after a 28-year-old man was injured in a stone-pelting incident at Bandra railway station after a dispute between two passengers escalated. The victim, Nishant Khatri from Dadar West, was travelling in a fast local from Andheri to Churchgate on February 3 when one of the men involved in an argument over a seat got down at Platform No. 5 and hurled a stone. The stone missed its intended target and struck Khatri below his left eye, causing a serious injury. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital and later shifted to Hinduja Hospital for further treatment.

The Bandra Railway Police registered an FIR under Section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 4 and arrested the accused, identified as Yogendra Baudhha (26), a Vasai East resident.

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