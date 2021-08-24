Mumbai: Woman's body found in plastic bag in Mankhurd

The Mankhurd police have registered a murder case after they recovered the dead body of an unknown woman from a nullah. The woman was tied with a dupatta and packed in a plastic bag. Some passersby spotted the bag lying in the 'nullah' (drain) in Zakir Hussain Nagar of Mankhurd in the early hours of Sunday and alerted local police, he said.

The police said a decomposed body was found early morning of August 22, in an Nullah, near Zakir Hussain Nagar in Mankhurd. "The woman was found in a plastic bag with her hands and neck tied with a dupatta. She is yet to be identified," said a police officer from Mankhurd police station.

The Mankhurd police on the complaint of Sanjay Dinkar 50, a police constable have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and of the Indian penal code.

A team of detection officers from Zone-6 has been formed to detect the case and to identify the woman. "The detection officers are given different tasks, some are checking the CCTV footage, while others are trying to identify the woman whether she is a local or was brought from another area and dumped in the nullah," said a police officer.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 01:07 AM IST