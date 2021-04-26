Mumbai: Woman trying to jump off building terrace rescued by Tardeo police

Mumbai: Timely intervention by Tardeo police saved a 19-year-old woman from committing suicide on Monday. The distressed woman went to the terrace of her four-storey residential building on Monday morning and was threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the building.
The incident occurred on Monday morning around 8 when Tardeo police received a call that a woman went to the terrace of her four-storey building and was about the commit suicide. The police team immediately rushed to the Mhada building in Tardeo not far from the police station and started counselling her.
Initially, the police were speaking to her from the terrace of an adjacent building and slowly moved towards her. After they managed to indulge her in talks they reached close to her, and once she was within touching distance they grabbed her.
The distressed woman who was married just six months ago was going through domestic issues, said police.
The senior inspector of Tardeo police station, Sanjay Jagtap confirmed the incident and said that we are counselling the woman.
