Mumbai: Woman trying to jump off building terrace rescued by Tardeo police

Mumbai: Timely intervention by Tardeo police saved a 19-year-old woman from committing suicide on Monday. The distressed woman went to the terrace of her four-storey residential building on Monday morning and was threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the building.

The incident occurred on Monday morning around 8 when Tardeo police received a call that a woman went to the terrace of her four-storey building and was about the commit suicide. The police team immediately rushed to the Mhada building in Tardeo not far from the police station and started counselling her.