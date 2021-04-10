Mumbai: Man who lost job during lockdown commits suicide

A 45-year-old man died by suicide in Malvani on Saturday, after he hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Police said that the man, identified as Mohammad Asif, had lost his job amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown over four months ago and was battling with depression. Asif, who is survived by his wife and kids, were at a flat in Jogeshwari, while he died by suicide in a flat at Ambujwadi in Malvani, Malad (W).

Asif was seen hanging by his nephews, who stay in the Malvani flat, who immediately broke the door open and rushed their uncle to the civic run hospital, where he was declared before admission. Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Malvani Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.