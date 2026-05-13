Mumbai Woman, Relative Booked For Allegedly Diverting ₹17.5 Crore From Mentally Ill Man’s Accounts

Khar police investigate an alleged ₹17.5 crore financial fraud linked to the bank accounts of a mentally ill man and his deceased mother | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 13: The Mumbai police have registered a case against Aanchal Madhavdas Bhambani and her relative Mahendra Devkinandan Chohitramani for allegedly conspiring to siphon off nearly Rs 17.5 crore belonging to a mentally ill man and his deceased mother by diverting funds from their bank accounts into personal accounts.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Deepa Samar Bhatia, 55, is a resident of SP Mukherjee Park in Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, and lives with her husband, Samar Bhatia.

Her maternal aunt, Dr Veena Gurumukh Advani, 89, had been residing with her son Anil Gurumukh Advani, 60, at Sutrim Apartments on 10th Road in Khar West, Mumbai. Anil has reportedly been suffering from schizophrenia and has been mentally disabled for the past 30 years.

Death discovered after neighbours alert police

In February 2026, Bhatia allegedly learned from relatives that Dr Veena Advani had passed away several months earlier. According to the police, neighbours had alerted authorities after a foul smell emanated from the apartment.

When local police broke open the door on October 24, 2025, they found Dr Advani dead inside the house, while her son Anil was also present in the flat.

When Bhatia later visited Mumbai to inquire about Anil’s condition, she was informed that her cousin Aanchal had taken him away and admitted him to Kalinda Rehab in Karjat for treatment.

She also learned that the keys to Dr Advani’s residence were in Aanchal’s possession. Bhatia subsequently visited the rehabilitation centre and met Anil, who reportedly failed to recognise anyone.

Police probe alleged diversion of bank funds

The FIR states that Bhatia, having previously worked in the banking sector, was aware that Dr Advani maintained accounts with several banks. Upon checking the accounts of both Dr Advani and Anil, she allegedly discovered that Bhambani and Chohitramani had transferred approximately Rs 17.5 crore into their personal bank accounts within two months of Dr Advani’s death.

During inquiries with the BMC, Bhatia allegedly found that Aanchal Bhambani had obtained Dr Advani’s death certificate on November 14, 2025. However, she allegedly did not submit the certificate to the banks where Dr Advani held accounts.

Police suspect this omission allowed the accused to continue operating the accounts and transfer funds without the banks being informed of the account holder’s death.

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Based on Bhatia’s complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Khar police station under Sections 3(5) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

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