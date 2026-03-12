Mumbai Police Book Couple, Associate For ₹30 Lakh Medical Admission Fraud | Representational image

Mumbai: The Navghar police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly cheating two people of around Rs30 lakh on the pretext of securing an MBBS admission under the management quota at a private medical college.

Accused Identified

The accused have been identified as Laxman Bhosale, his wife Pranjali Bhosale, and Ketan Dattatraya Khajindar. According to the police, the trio allegedly took Rs10 lakh from a complainant by promising admission to his nephew at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, but failed to deliver on the promise.

Victim’s Complaint

As per the FIR, the complainant, Pankaj Popatrao Bhosale, 42, a hotel businessman from Kinei village in Koregaon taluka of Satara district, lodged the complaint after his nephew Sharadul lost two academic years due to the alleged fraud.

Admission Through Management Quota

Police said Sharadul, the son of Pankaj’s cousin Omprakash Bhosale, had passed Class 12 (Science) in 2024 and appeared for the NEET examination. However, after scoring low marks, the family decided to try for admission through the management quota.

Introduction to Accused

Through a mutual acquaintance, Ketan Khajindar from Dehere in Ahmednagar introduced the complainant to Laxman Bhosale. The latter allegedly claimed that his wife, Pranjali Bhosale, worked as an education officer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and could help secure admission.

Payment Demands

Khajindar reportedly took Pankaj Bhosale to Laxman Bhosale’s residence in Hari Om Nagar, Mulund East, where Pranjali allegedly stated that the total cost for an MBBS seat at the Pune-based college would be Rs1.20 crore and demanded an advance payment of Rs10 lakh.

Funds Transferred

According to the FIR, Omprakash Bhosale transferred a total of Rs10 lakh to Pranjali Bhosale’s bank account from his account at the Bank of Maharashtra between June 22, 2024 and December 5, 2024.

Admission Never Secured

Police said Pranjali reportedly called the complainant, his brother and the student to the medical college in Pimpri-Chinchwad but never appeared in person. She allegedly told them that she was in Delhi and would complete the admission process after returning. However, the admission was never secured and the money was not returned.

False Assurances

The complainant also alleged that when he threatened to approach the police in July 2025, a person identifying himself as advocate Ashish called him and requested him not to file an FIR, assuring that the money would be recovered. Another person, identified as Ali Shaikh from Viman Nagar in Pune, also reportedly called and made similar assurances.

Other Victims

During the course of inquiry, the complainant also learnt that another person, Suraj Sharan Pardeshi, had allegedly been cheated of Rs20 lakh by the same accused.

Investigation Underway

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of cheating amounting to Rs30 lakh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and further investigation is underway.

