Mumbai: Woman Registers Complaint Against Sitar Player For Allegedly Sexually Exploiting Her Multiple Times

A 27-year-old woman, who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Economics at a suburban college, has registered a complaint against a sitar player Mandar Namjoshi for allegedly sexually exploiting her multiple times.

The victim, in her FIR to the Vile Parle police narrated the entire incident, which began in 2014 when she was a 17 year old. She met the man at a Dadar-based education institute where he started pursuing her, at first in the form of text messages via social media plarforms.

Later, in 2022, he allegedly asked her to meet in Andheri, outside the railway station, after which he talked her into going to a hotel.

Accused kept asking victim for anal sex

The victim added saying that in the hotel room, he forced her into oral sex, and even assaulted her by biting her. After the incident, the accused man kept texting her asking for “anal sex”, she said in her statement.

She didn’t meet him until March 2023, when he asked her to meet him in Vile Parle. There he took her to another hotel, where he once again forced her into oral sex, and also slapped her on her face, after which she said she got scared.

After recording her statement on Thursday, police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused named Mandar Namjoshi, a professional sitar player. By night, on the same day, police arrested him from his residence.

In the FIR (FPJ has a copy), the police have slapped charges including 354 (assault or criminal force on woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 377 (unnatural offences), among others of the Indian Penal Code.