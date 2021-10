Four persons were arrested for alleged gangrape with a woman onboard Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, ANI reported.

As per teh report by ABP Maza, the shocking incident took place between Igatpuri-Kasara station around 8 pm last night.

The search operation is underway for four other accused, police informed.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:08 AM IST