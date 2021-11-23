Mumbai: Woman pickpocketer held again at Bandra station, has 19 cases lodged against her

Bandra government railway police once again arrested Muskan Mehboob Sheikh (23), a women pickpocketer on November 18th, when she was prowling for her next victim in a crowded area at Bandra railway station.. She has 19 cases including 10 in Bandra, 9 in Andheri lodged against her, and she has been convicted four times and served jail terms in the past.

Confirming the development an officer of GRP said, later on she was released on bail, further investigation is on. She lives in Patel Nagar slums of Bandra west. She was arrested on November 18th from platform number 5 of Bandra station.

"She was standing silently on the Virar side of platform number 5 at Bandra station and eying on the ladies compartment of passing local trains. Meantime team of GRP spotted and asked the reason of standing on the platform but she failed to give satisfactory answer" said an officials of GRP.

After that on duty women security gaurd of GRP, started inquiry about her , then she came to know that 10 cases are already registered against Muskan in Bandra GRP only. Apart from that 9 more cases of pick pocketing and chain snatching are also registered in the Andheri GRP against her.

Asked about the mode operandi of Muskan, a senior officer of GRP, said mostly she targets women while boarding or alighting from the train.

"Sometime she boards the train, and prowls her target silently, while alighting she performs her job and some time she targets woman commuters while boarding" officials added.

"She always looks for passengers in hurry or nonregular passengers. While boarding train, she shows herself as a commuter and taking the advantage of rush, performs her job tactfully," said an officer who is investigating the cases registered against him on November 18th.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:07 PM IST