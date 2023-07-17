Mumbai: Woman, Parents Booked For Allegedly Cheating Employer, Diverting Funds Of More Than ₹1 Crore

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 42-year-old woman and her parents have been booked for allegedly cheating her employer and diverting the siphoned off funds of more than ₹1 crore to their bank accounts, said the Dadar police. The accused was identified as Dimple Shah, who was working as a chief production manager with garment manufacturer 'Senso Creation' since 2014.

According to the police, the firm also trades with foreign companies and the orders were passed only after Shah's approval. The process involved getting clothes stitched from workers and paying them as per the number of garments produced by them. Being the production incharge, Shah started to inflate the invoices submitted by these workers and transferred the extra amounts to her parents' accounts, said the police.

Owner detects fraud from employee's splurge

The complainant and owner of 'Senso Creation', Prakash Shah, 49, grew suspicious as Shah splurged on her lifestyle. He then checked the company's balance sheet and was shocked to discover that profits don't commensurate with the number of goods manufactured. Subsequently, Shah confronted Dimple and asked her to fetch a bank statement of her as well as her parents' account.

The transaction details revealed that the accused had transferred Rs91.45 lakh to her account, ₹34.75 lakh and ₹20.55 lakh to accounts of her mother and father, respectively. After being exposed, Dimple even gave back Rs50 lakh in June, said Shah, adding that she later stopped coming to work citing her father's ill health.

Suspecting that she would not return the remaining money, he filed a cheating complaint with the police.

