Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:57 PM IST

Mumbai: Woman nabbed for drug peddling from Sion; 7 kg heroin worth over Rs 22 crore seized

Representative Image | Unsplash

Anti Narcotic Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly peddling seven kilograms of heroin in the city.

The Ghatkopar Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell arrested the accused from the Sion area in Mumbai.

As per an official statement by the crime branch, the value of the seized drugs is over Rs 22 crores in the international market.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further probe in the matter is underway

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
