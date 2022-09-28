Mumbai: Woman killed over custody of sick child

Panvel: 32-year-old man held for stealing car stereo |

A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Monday in Chembur during a dispute over the temporary custody of their child for medical treatment.The suspect has been arrested by the Tilak Nagar police. According to the police, taxi driver Iqbal Sheikh, 36, was married to Zara, 20,for almost three years.

The couple had a two-year-old child but for the last six months, they were living separately due to various family disputes.

“A few days back Sheikh received a video from his wife regarding the child who had developed an illness related to his rectum. Sheikh took the child to a nearby hospital where the doctors said the child is seriously ill and would need good medical treatment, care and attention,” zonal deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Krishna Upadhyay said.

Zara was living alone with the child and Sheikh wanted the child to live with his parents for at least 10-15 days until recovery, but Zara was against this. “This, along with other issues like a dispute over divorce and other factors, escalated the situation and Sheikh stabbed her in a fit of rage,”he said.

According to DCP Upadhyay, there are also rumors about burka-related issues regarding the crime. “But I want to clarify that. I have spoken to the parents of the victim and accused and there was no such issue, besides the treatment of the child, which led to this incident. The couple had been living separately for half a year,” added the DCP.

Meanwhile, senior police inspector Sunil Kale of Tilak Nagar police said, “Zara was stabbed twice with a knife. Sheikh was arrested early on Tuesday morning. We will talk to the neighbours and other relatives. Investigations are underway.” Sheikh has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.