Mumbai woman killed as speeding axle puller loses control, collides with stationary vehicles

Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman died after a speeding axle puller used for carrying heavy metro girders crushed her to death on Western Express Highway (WEH) near Andheri on Saturday morning. Following the accident the drive of the axle puller fled from the spot.



The incident took place at around 6 am at the Gundavali bus stop in Andheri where the deceased, Falguni Patel, and her cousin sister Tulsi Patel, 32, were waiting to collect a parcel that was to arrived from Gujarat. Both resident of Chandivali in Sakinaka, they had come to the location on their scooter early in the morning and were waiting for the parcel.

According to the police, the axle puller (NL 02 L 8074) was coming from Jogeshwari and going towards Dadar. However, the driver lost control and consequently the trolley got detached from the vehicle and rammed into a stationary auto rickshaw and a taxi . Falguni who was standing at the bus stop was trapped under the rear wheels of the trolley and died on the spot while Tulsi escaped with minor injuries The taxi and auto received damage.

Following the accident the axle puller driver, identified as Vinod Yadav, 40, fled from the spot. Andheri police are currently searching for him.



"We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of rash driving (279), causing death by negligence (304,A) and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (337) and under the sections of Motor Vehicle act," said a police officer.