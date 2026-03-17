Mumbai: Woman Hits Man Over Alleged Touch At Bandra Station, Later Seen Touching Passenger Without Consent; Police Respond To Viral Video |

Mumbai: A viral video from Bandra Railway Station has sparked a heated debate on social media over public behaviour and accountability, after a woman was seen allegedly assaulting a man while filming a reel.

Video Shows Woman Hitting Man For Allegedly Touching Her

In one of the clips circulating online, the woman, dressed in a black top and grey jeans, is seen confronting and hitting a man who appears to be on a phone call. She allegedly accused him of touching her inappropriately while she was recording a video at the station. The altercation quickly escalates, drawing attention from bystanders.

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However, a second clip shared alongside the first presents a contrasting situation. In this video, the same woman is seen inside a Mumbai Local Train, where she appears to be touching a male passenger without his consent while filming a reel. Both clips, which are now viral, have led to widespread discussions online, with users questioning the context of both incidents and raising concerns over double standards in public behaviour.

The videos were posted on X by the NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs, which criticised the incident and tagged Mumbai Police, urging authorities to take action. In response, Mumbai Police acknowledged the post and redirected the matter to the GRP Mumbai, as the incident reportedly took place within railway premises.

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Netizens Irked By Mumbai Police's Response

The response, however, did not go down well with several social media users. Some netizens expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the police were deflecting responsibility instead of taking immediate action. Others called for a thorough investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability, regardless of who was at fault.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding when the videos were recorded, and no formal complaint has been registered in connection with the incident. Authorities have also not confirmed whether any inquiry has been initiated.