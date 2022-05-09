Mumbai: Woman found hanging in Swaraj Express train; allegedly commits suicide after fight with husband

On Sunday, Aarti Kumari(20) the woman whose body was found inside the washroom of the S-4 coach of the 12471 Dn Bandra- Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express in Palghar, had allegedly killed herself by hanging from a pipe inside the toilet, said Senior police inspector Naresh Randhir of Government Railway Police(GRP) Palghar.

According to GRP Aarti Kumari was spotted at Borivali station with her husband and a small child at Borivali. "The woman and her husband Durgesh Lodhi with a small child had boarded the coach and since the beginning of the journey the couple were fighting over a marital issue," added Naresh Randhir.

As the train crossed Borivali, the woman entered the toilet and latched herself from the inside. The passengers complained to the Travelling Ticket Examiner(TTE) of the coach as she was not coming out of the washroom.

"Just then the train had a halt at a siding platform at Vangaon (due to block in the section) and Durgesh escaped with the child and the train proceeded ahead and the TTE called the Dahanu Control Room and the train made an unscheduled halt at Dahanu" said an officials adding that on duty RPF and GRP when opened the door of washroom and found women was lying on the floor unconscious who later declared dead by the doctor.

Aarti Kumari's family's economic condition is not good. Her mother lives in Bihar with another daughter and one son. Arti was an elder daughter. Her father died last year due to covid-19.

"According to the gram panchayat head, the deceased was of little short temper by nature," a senior GRP official told FPF on Monday who had a detailed conversation with the deceased’s family and gram panchayat head after the incidents.

The couple did not have a reservation but entered the reserved S4 coach from Borivali, said the official and hence we have no clue of Durgesh who is absconding, said Randhir. “Only after we traced him we were able to find the truth behind the suicide and as of now a case of Accidental Death Report(ADR) and the autopsy report from the Cottage Hospital,Dahanu has mentioned death due to asphyxia and investigating further. We have found the Aadhar card of the victim and she hailed from Bihar and we do not know where the couple were heading”, he said.

