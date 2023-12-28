Mumbai: Woman Falls Victim To Work-From-Home Scam, Loses ₹6.54 Lakh To Cyber Fraudsters

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

A 32-year-old woman was duped of ₹6.54 lakh under the pretext of offering her a work-from-home opportunity. Cyber fraudsters extracted money from the woman by claiming it was a processing fee.

According to information provided by Mahim Police, a woman named Zainab Faiz Ahmed Parkar, a housewife, received a message on Telegram from someone using the name Monika Thakur, representing 'Socar Working.' The message stated that she was being offered an opportunity to work from home with the potential to earn ₹1200 to ₹3000 daily.

In the complaint filed with the police, Parkar mentioned that along with the message, there was a pamphlet instructing her to fill in her details. She complied and sent the completed details to Monica Thakur.

When Thakur inquired about Parkar's working hours, she informed her that it was 1 to 2 hours. Thakur then requested Parkar's bank account number, which she provided.

Victim receives invitation code on Telegram, instructed to open account

Subsequently, Parkar received an invitation code on Telegram and was instructed to open an account on www.socarworking1.com to commence the work.

Parkar was then asked to deposit ₹10,000 as a processing fee for the work, which she did.

Following this, Monica Thakur transferred a total of ₹6.55 lakh from Parkar to different bank accounts. After making such payments, when Parkar requested her money back, she was informed that she needed to pay ₹9.38 lakh to receive the refund.

When Thakur demanded additional money from Parkar, she realized that she had fallen victim to fraud. Parkar reported the incident to Mahim police.

A police officer stated that an FIR has been registered under Section 419, 420 of the IPC, and IT Act 67(c), 66(d). The police are currently investigating the matter