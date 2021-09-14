Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3L in cyber fraud

A 57-year-old woman fell prey to a cyber fraud and was duped of Rs 2.84 lakh in Charkop on Monday. The accused had lured the victim by offering her an increase in credit limit on her card, along with good cash backs.

According to the police, the accused had posed as a customer care executive of a nationalised bank. The victim used to never use her credit card. However, when the accused called her, she fell prey to the offer. “The accused asked the victim to share her credit card details. He then asked her to share the OTP which she received on her mobile. After this, he asked for her husband’s credit card details in order to earn a cash back. Without sensing anything amiss, she provided all the information,” a police official said.

However, later she received a message that an amount of Rs 48,985 was debited from her credit card.

The woman thought that her husband had made some transactions. However, after checking with him, she realised that transactions worth Rs 2,27,959 were made. When she tried calling the accused, his phone was unreachable. She then realized that she was duped and approached the Charkop police.

A case of cheating has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code.

The police have also reached out to the bank’s nodal officer to retrace the money and freeze the creditor’s account.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:00 AM IST