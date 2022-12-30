e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Woman dies after wall collapses in Mulund

The victim Laxmibai Katade was taken to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund (west), where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman died and her relative suffered minor injuries after a wall of an adjacent structure collapsed on their house in the eastern suburb of Mulund here on Friday morning, a civic official said. 

The wall of a dilapidated single-storey house at Hanuman Pada, Mulund Colony, crumbled at around 5.30 am. It was unoccupied, the official said.

Fire brigade rushed to spot immediately

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and cleared the debris at the accident site, he said.

Another relative sustained minor injuries

The woman's 50-year-old relative Raghunath Katade sustained minor injuries, and was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

