Mumbai: Thermocol factory catches fire in Vasai

A major fire incident has taken place at the Thermocol factory at Chinchoti, Vasai East. This incident happened around 12:30 on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, there was no loss of life. There is a Thermocol factory next to Gyanodaya School on Chinchoti, Bhiwandi Road in Vasai East. A massive fire broke out in this factory during work on Friday afternoon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Locals informed the fire brigade of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation and the fire brigade personnel reached the spot. They are working to control the fire. The exact cause of this fire is still not known. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this fire and the contents of the factory were burnt. A large crowd of citizens had gathered to witness this fire incident.