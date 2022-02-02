Mumbai: Woman dies after electric car hits her while feeding infant

A 29-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident by an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday. The woman, who sale balloons and lightbulbs at a traffic signal, was feeding her infant child, when both of them were run over by the vehicle. A case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving has been lodged at Borivali police station.

According to police sources, the deceased woman, identified as Ladbai Bawariya, 29, stayed with her husband and an infant child in Mira Road and sold balloons at the traffic signal. On Tuesday, at around 8pm, when the family came out to sell their products at the Kora Kendra signal, a car with a green number plate, which indicates that the vehicle was an electric run, allegedly ran over Ladbai, who was feeding her five-month-old son, under the bridge.

The unidentified driver fled from the spot soon after the incident, without providing any medical help to those injured. Ladbai and her infant son sustained serious injuries in the accident and the former was lying in a pool of blood. The locals immediately alerted Ladbai's husband who was selling products at the other signal and rushed them to the civic-run hospital, wherein the woman succumbed to her injuries while the infant fractured his arm.

A senior police officer said that they have scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the spot and are backtracking the vehicle and suspect that the driver is a female driving an electric car. While an investigation is underway, police have booked the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. The search for the accused is underway.

