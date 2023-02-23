Mumbai: Woman detained before immolation bid near Mantralaya | File

Mumbai Police arrested a lady outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai on Thursday after she allegedly planned to set herself on fire, an official said.

According to him, the cops recovered a container of gasoline and a matchbox from her possession.

The woman was caught at the secretariat's Garden Gate and taken to the Marine Drive police station, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

