Mumbai: Woman detained before immolation bid near Mantralaya

Mumbai Police arrested a lady outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai on Thursday after she allegedly planned to set herself on fire, an official said.
According to him, the cops recovered a container of gasoline and a matchbox from her possession.
The woman was caught at the secretariat's Garden Gate and taken to the Marine Drive police station, the officer said.
(With PTI inputs)
