Representational image | Grok

Mumbai: A woman constable attached to Andheri police station allegedly burst firecrackers on the station premises on Tuesday to celebrate the transfer of Senior Inspector Umesh Machindar to the Mumbai Police Special Branch-I. The incident was reportedly captured on the police station’s CCTV cameras, according to personnel who witnessed it.

Police Personnel Level Allegations Against Constable

Police officers alleged that the constable had earlier threatened Machindar with further action and claimed she would ensure that six more officers were transferred from the station. According to a Times of India report, police personnel also claimed that nobody at the police station dared to confront her.

One officer alleged that the constable frequently avoided official assignments and security duties. She reportedly threatened to die by suicide whenever work was assigned to her and intimidated colleagues by claiming that her husband was an IPS officer.

Transfer Order Cites Administrative Reasons

Machindar’s transfer order, issued following the minutes of a Police Establishment Board meeting held on November 13, cited public interest, law and order, and administrative exigencies as the reasons for the move. It directed the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police or Senior Police Inspector to relieve him immediately and submit a compliance report.

The specific reason behind the sudden transfer was not officially disclosed. However, police personnel alleged that it followed a complaint lodged by the woman constable with senior authorities and was ordered without a departmental inquiry.

Senior Officer Machindar Alleges He Was Targeted

Speaking about the matter on Thursday, Machindar said he had been targeted by the constable. “She had warned me that I would face action for assigning her duties. I was transferred based on her complaint, and no departmental inquiry was initiated to hear my side,” he said, according to the report.

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