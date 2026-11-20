Mumbai Coastal Road BMW Crash: Old Video Of Deceased Shanay Gajjar Arguing During Road Rage Incident Surfaces | File Photo

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: Nearly two months after the fatal BMW accident on the Coastal Road at Worli on September 20, the Tardeo police are still awaiting forensic reports to establish whether the occupants of the car had consumed alcohol before the crash.

According to police sources, there is a suspicion that BMW driver Shanay Gajjar (21) and the three other occupants had consumed alcohol before the accident.

It is learnt that the four had attended a party at Gajjar’s residence on Peddar Road and were travelling towards the Coastal Road after the party when the accident occurred.

Senior Police Inspector Meena Jagtap of Tardeo police station told FPJ that the police have written to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) twice seeking the test reports. However, the forensic reports have not yet been received. The police are awaiting the blood test reports to establish whether alcohol consumption was a factor in the accident.

Three Occupants Died In Crash

The deceased have been identified as Dhairya Darshan Sheth (17), Aditya Jakasaniya (19) and BMW driver Shanay Gajjar (21). The fourth occupant, Aditya Kalpeshwar Oswal (23), survived the accident and was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital. Oswal was discharged from the hospital nearly a month ago.

The police subsequently attempted to record his statement. However, as he reportedly could not recall exactly what had transpired at the time of the accident, his statement has not yet been recorded, police sources said.

All four occupants were from Ahmedabad and were staying in hostels in Santacruz, Juhu and the Peddar Road area. Meanwhile, the post-mortem reports of all three deceased have been received by the police.

According to the reports, the victims sustained multiple injuries and fractures, including severe head injuries, and suffered excessive blood loss, which led to their deaths.

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The police are now awaiting the blood test reports of all four occupants to ascertain whether alcohol consumption contributed to the fatal accident, a senior police officer said.

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